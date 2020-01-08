IEEE Open Journal of the Computer Society--Now Accepting Submissions

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE Computer Society, known as the premier organization empowering the people who drive technology, is now accepting submissions for consideration in the new IEEE Open Journal of the Computer Society (OJ-CS). As the leading organization in computer science, engineering, research, and technology fields for both the academic and practitioner communities, IEEE Computer Society is committed to helping further scientific research in the computing field by supporting open accessibility to technological information.

IEEE Computer Society members and others working in the field are invited to be among the first to have an article peer-reviewed and considered for publication in the new fully open access journal. Articles published in OJ-CS will be included in the IEEE Xplore® Digital Library, which reaches 5 million unique users each month.

The inaugural editor-in-chief is the distinguished Song Guo of Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Guo's research interests include big data, cloud computing, mobile computing, and distributed systems; he has published more than 450 papers major conferences and journals. Guo is an associate editor of four IEEE publications and he has served as chair for numerous IEEE conferences.

OJ-CS's rapid peer review process is targeting a submission-to-publication time frame of 10 weeks for most accepted papers. The new journal will draw on experts from a variety of technical specialties and disciplines to continue IEEE's commitment to publishing high-quality, novel, peer-reviewed articles that cover all aspects of computing and information processing.

The journal—with content ranging from theory and design, to applications and practice—is fully open access and compliant with funder mandates, including Plan S. OJ-CS will utilize the Creative Commons Attribution License (CC BY), enabling authors to retain copyright.

To learn more about the OJ-CS, including details on the submission process, peer review, and open access policies, please visit IEEE OJ-CS.

