International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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04.06.2026 16:30:00
IEFA: Why This Fund Is One of the Best International ETFs
Investors seem to be showing more interest in buying stocks beyond the U.S. market. This doesn't mean that the "U.S. exceptionalism" trend is over, but it does mean that there could be good opportunities for investors who diversify into international stocks.One of the best international exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT: IEFA). It offers a diversified mix of stocks from more than 16 countries, with top holdings from Japan (25.2% of the fund), the United Kingdom (13.97%), France (8.9%), Switzerland (8.6%) and Germany (8.2%).This fund has slightly underperformed the S&P 500 index year to date, but it has an intriguing mix of holdings in its portfolio that could be worth a look for globally minded investors. Let's see why the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ranks among the best global stock ETFs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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