International Aktie

International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.01.2026 21:45:08

IEFA vs. SPDW: Broad International Exposure With Different Portfolio Designs

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT:IEFA) and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEMKT:SPDW) both offer broad international developed-market equity exposure, and SPDW stands out for its notably lower expense ratio and slightly higher recent total return. IEFA, on the other hand, commands much higher assets under management (AUM) and a broader portfolio.Both IEFA and SPDW are designed for investors seeking diversified access to developed markets outside the United States. This comparison highlights key differences in cost, recent performance, portfolio structure, and underlying holdings to help clarify which fund may better align with your investment goals.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu International Public Partnerships Ltd

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Public Partnerships Ltd

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Public Partnerships Ltd 1,30 0,78% International Public Partnerships Ltd

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Freitag voraussichtlich leichter. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Freitag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen