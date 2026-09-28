Scales Corporation Aktie

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WKN DE: A119EF / ISIN: NZSCLE0002S8

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28.09.2026 18:35:01

IES's 2026 Outlook: Data Center Infrastructure Drives Growth as Market Capacity Scales

A general contractor usually works on thin margins, hoping for a smooth job and a quick exit. IES Holdings (NASDAQ:IESC) has turned that logic on its head. Picture a massive, windowless warehouse on the outskirts of a city, humming with the power needed to train the latest models. IES is the company wiring that facility and building the power systems that keep the servers from melting down. With a current stock price of $315.34, it has climbed 61% over the past year, reflecting the market's enthusiasm for the physical backbone of the digital world.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns IES Holdings an overall Superscore of 81 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).

This 81 places the company in the Top ~9% of every company we score, ahead of roughly 91 out of every 100 companies in our database. The Superscore serves as one data-driven signal worth investigating, and this report balances the company's clear operational momentum against the risks inherent in its valuation and construction-heavy model so you can decide how it fits your own research process.

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