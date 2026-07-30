Success Aktie
WKN DE: A42DP7 / ISIN: US8645831095
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30.07.2026 14:30:00
If a Bear Market Is Coming, History Says This Strategy Will Set Investors Up for Long-Term Success
Bear markets often show up out of the blue and without warning. Consider the current correction we're seeing in semiconductor stocks. Both the VanEck Semiconductor ETF and the iShares Semiconductor ETF are roughly 20% off their highs set only around a month ago. A lot of investors thought that artificial-intelligence-driven stocks would keep rising indefinitely. But they're vulnerable to pullbacks like anything else.Historically, 20% bear markets in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) happen about once every four years. Losses of 30% or more have occurred around once every 10 years. Every single time, the index has gone on to eventually set a new high. Whether your personal portfolio establishes new highs, however, depends on your discipline and what you do when stock prices are falling.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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