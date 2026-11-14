Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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15.11.2026 00:15:00
If a Bear Market Is Coming, History Says Warren Buffett's Proven Strategy Is Key
Warren Buffett, the former CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), never gave specific investment advice. He preferred to provide guidance in broader terms and, usually, with a folksy flair. For example, "our favorite holding period is forever" is just another way of saying buy and hold for the long term. But when you pair that quote with another one, it really cements the wisdom that the next bear market shouldn't worry you. Here's the quote and how to apply it to your investment approach.
While Warren Buffett had his own way of investing, he never explicitly laid out what he did. Instead, he provided a broad explanation. To summarize, Buffett's investment approach boils down to buying good businesses at attractive prices and holding them for the long term. The real goal is to benefit from a company's growth over time.
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