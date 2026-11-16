If a Data Center Moratorium Is Coming, Bill Ackman Just Explained Who Stands to Benefit Most

The midterm elections brought the political reality facing the AI industry to the forefront. Many saw the election results as a referendum on AI data center build-outs specifically, as citizens voted for officials who vowed to take a stance and increase regulations on further data center construction. That's on top of specific ballot measures in certain regions of the country to block or restrict further development.

Indeed, AI companies are likely to face increased political pressure going forward, as Democrats control Congress and executive offices in key states. Moratoriums on permitting and construction could be a huge setback for some companies. Other companies, however, are far better positioned to navigate the political environment. Bill Ackman called out exactly who stands to benefit.

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