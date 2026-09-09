If a Market Correction Is Imminent, This Simple Strategy Is Key to Protecting Your Investments

The past few years have been good for the stock market, but good times don't last forever. America hasn't had a big bear market since 2022. Some investors worry that the stock market is flashing warning signs. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) Shiller CAPE ratio is nearing levels it hasn't reached since the dot-com bubble.

But even if a stock market correction is overdue, that doesn't mean most people should make big corrections to how they invest. If you're truly a long-term investor who can leave your money alone to grow for five to 10 years or more, one simple strategy is likely the best bet.

That strategy is: Keep buying and holding a diversified portfolio of stocks. If you're like me, you're probably investing in stocks on every payday, out of every paycheck. Keep doing that. Keep buying stocks with dollar-cost averaging -- putting the same amount of cash into the stock market each month.

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