If a Market Crash Is Coming, Here’s a Piece of Warren Buffett Wisdom That You Should Follow

No one likes to think about market crashes or experience one. But these happenings do take place from time to time and are part of the long-term investing picture: If you invest over many years, you're likely to encounter bull markets as well as bear markets and even market crashes. But the good news is that, when you hang on for a number of years, the good times more than compensate for the bad. After all, the S&P 500 has delivered an average annual return of 10% over time, making it a winning investment.

With all of this in mind, it is a smart idea to consider what you should do the next time the market crashes. If you have a plan, you'll feel more comfortable during those tough market times -- and set yourself up for investing success. And who better to look to for advice than investing superstar Warren Buffett?

At the helm of Berkshire Hathaway for six decades, the billionaire delivered market-beating returns. Though Buffett retired from the chief executive officer position at the start of the year, he remains chairman and continues to share his thoughts on investing. Now, let's consider a piece of Buffett wisdom you should follow if a market crash is coming.

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