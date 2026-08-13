Comes Aktie

Comes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: PLCOMES00020

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13.08.2026 02:05:00

If a Stock Market Crash Comes in August, You'll Still Rest Easy Knowing You Bought This Dividend Stock

Extending the 16.4% rise in 2025, the S&P 500 has roared 13.3% higher since the start of the year as of this writing. While investors are undoubtedly happy with the market's performance, plenty recognize that the party can't go on forever and believe a downturn is right around the corner.Savvy investors know that market pullbacks are inevitable, and while they may be painful in the short term, a little planning can help fortify your portfolio. Fortunately for those committed to strengthening their holdings, there's a leading consumer goods stock hanging on the discount rack.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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