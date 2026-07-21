Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
|
21.07.2026 17:33:00
If a Stock Market Crash Comes in July, You'll Still Rest Easy Knowing You Bought This Dividend Stock
All the fears that worried the market in the past are percolating. Inflationary concerns are rising, with oil prices near a six-week high, more tariffs, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East unlikely to go away anytime soon. The Federal Reserve is likely to nudge rates higher -- not lower -- the next time it meets. Suddenly, everything that is borrowed is about to be something blue.It's against this unsettling climate, with consumer confidence hitting a new low before rebounding this summer, that investors might want to consider investing in Costco (NASDAQ: COST). Yes, Costco.The country's top warehouse club operator may not seem much of a growth stock. It's also certainly not cheap by most measuring sticks. However, if reality catches up to today's buoyant market later this month, you're probably going to learn the real reason why Costco is worth its market premium.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!