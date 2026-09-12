If a Stock Market Crash Is Coming, History Says This 1 Move Protects Investors Every Single Time

The stock market is in a tricky place right now, and investors would be wise to start preparing for volatility.

Despite major market indexes like the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) reaching all-time highs earlier this year, there's no shortage of headwinds facing the market. Oil prices climbed to more than $100 per barrel, tariff battles are wreaking havoc yet again, and it's becoming more likely the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month.

Although stocks have been incredibly resilient through all of this turbulence so far, a bear market is inevitable at some point. Fortunately, decades worth of history prove that just one move can protect your investments.

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