07.04.2023 11:20:00

If AI Thrives, Palantir Stock Will, Too

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) continues to attract increasing interest for its analytical capabilities, and much of that interest appears to revolve around AI and machine learning (ML). In CEO Alex Karp's 2023 annual letter to shareholders, he credited the rising prominence of artificial intelligence with boosting interest in Palantir.The question for investors is how that could translate to growth in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock. Fortunately for shareholders, the company's AI capabilities could serve as the catalyst Palantir needs to reverse the stock losses sustained over the last two years.Investors know Palantir best for its defense-oriented Gotham platform. This platform, which uses AI to deliver analytical insights, played a role in helping the CIA find Osama bin Laden.Continue reading
