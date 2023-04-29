|
29.04.2023 14:15:00
If Alphabet Can Overcome These 2 Challenges, the Stock Could Soar
The market gave a mixed response to the first-quarter results that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported after the bell on Tuesday. While the company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines, its stock fell Wednesday before getting a bump in sympathy with rival Meta Platforms on Thursday.It's no secret that Alphabet is at a crossroads. The public release of ChatGPT last November has presented the stiffest challenges to Google Search ever. At the same time, the company is struggling with an economic downturn that has hit digital advertising spending hard. The chart below shows how Alphabet's growth has stalled, as the vast majority of its revenue still comes from advertising.Image source: Alphabet.Continue reading
