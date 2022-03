If Amazon and Alphabet Join the Dow, These Stocks May Be Kicked Out

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amid a flurry of economic data and geopolitical uncertainty, two FAANG stocks have made waves over the past five weeks by announcing rather large stock splits.In February, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, announced it would split its shares 20-for-1 by mid-July, assuming it received shareholder approval to do so. This split will bring Alphabet's shares down from around $2,600 to about $130.Last week, e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) followed suit with a 20-for-1 split announcement of its own. This'll be Amazon's first stock split since 1999, and it'll lower the company's share price from $2,910 to roughly $145.50.