09.02.2023 13:20:00
If Amazon Is Coming to NFTs, Which Coins Will Skyrocket?
In yet another sign that the non-fungible token (NFT) market could be ready to rebound in 2023, reports are now circulating that tech giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will formally enter the NFT market as soon as April. There are a number of different directions this new strategic initiative could go, with significant implications for all of the major players in the NFT market right now.So which cryptos could skyrocket as a result of this new NFT initiative from Amazon? Below are a few scenarios for the rollout of the NFT initiative, and how it might impact the future outlooks of top cryptos such as Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC).One potential beneficiary of an expanded Amazon push into NFTs would be Avalanche, due to its existing partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). In mid-January, Avalanche became the first-ever Layer 1 blockchain to partner with AWS in a move that was primarily heralded as a way of boosting enterprise and government adoption of blockchain technology.Continue reading
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
