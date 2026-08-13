Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.08.2026 14:45:00

If Anthropic Stock Trades Like SpaceX, Investors May Wish They Owned Alphabet Instead

Investors who liked the potential upside that Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) offers but wanted to avoid the risk of owning the stock directly could have invested in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) instead of buying SpaceX stock when it went public on June 12. That's because the tech giant itself was a strategic investor in SpaceX. As of June 30, Alphabet's stake in SpaceX is worth $94.1 billion.Owning Alphabet would have given shareholders exposure to SpaceX, while avoiding the volatile price swings the artificial intelligence (AI) and space company has experienced since its public debut.That same dynamic may play out again, as the highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of the start-up Anthropic could be right around the corner.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)

mehr Analysen
23.07.26 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
04.05.26 Alphabet C Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.26 Alphabet C Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.02.26 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
20.01.26 Alphabet C Neutral UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 9 465,00 0,37% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 299,95 -0,15% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 297,60 -0,22% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Tesla 295,40 0,15% Tesla

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich vor dem Wochenende kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen