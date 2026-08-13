Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
13.08.2026 14:45:00
If Anthropic Stock Trades Like SpaceX, Investors May Wish They Owned Alphabet Instead
Investors who liked the potential upside that Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) offers but wanted to avoid the risk of owning the stock directly could have invested in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) instead of buying SpaceX stock when it went public on June 12. That's because the tech giant itself was a strategic investor in SpaceX. As of June 30, Alphabet's stake in SpaceX is worth $94.1 billion.Owning Alphabet would have given shareholders exposure to SpaceX, while avoiding the volatile price swings the artificial intelligence (AI) and space company has experienced since its public debut.That same dynamic may play out again, as the highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of the start-up Anthropic could be right around the corner.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 465,00
|0,37%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|299,95
|-0,15%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|297,60
|-0,22%
|Tesla
|295,40
|0,15%