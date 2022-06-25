Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
25.06.2022 14:15:00
If Biden Nixes Nicotine, 22nd Century Group Stock Could 10X
Cigarettes just might be getting a whole lot less stimulating, per a new rule limiting the amount of nicotine in cigarettes being proposed by the regulators at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). While the proposed rule probably won't be finalized enough for the public to comment on it until mid-2023, it's being pursued by the Biden administration because it would support the president's goal to significantly reduce the U.S. cancer death rate over the coming decades. And if the rule is ultimately adopted, it'll upend the entire cigarette industry, likely laying waste to players whose products don't meet the new ceilings on nicotine content, which is practically all of them. There is a relatively unknown business that'll flourish under the new limits, though: 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII). In fact, the stock has a realistic chance of multiplying by 10 times over the coming years if the limit is imposed. You probably haven't heard of 22nd Century Group's tobacco products because it isn't (yet) a major competitor in the cigarette industry, and it's debatable whether it's correct to call it a cigarette stock at all. Since getting the FDA's approval in late 2021, it makes cigarettes with very low nicotine content, which regulators explicitly endorse as being less risky than the alternatives. Low nicotine cigarettes are less addictive, making them a good tool for people trying to quit smoking. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Century Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Century Group Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|22nd Century Group Inc
|2,42
|-5,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsversuch auf niedrigem Niveau: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten im Freitagshandel zu. Auch die US-Börsen notierten höher. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche von ihrer freundlichen Seite.