BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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18.07.2026 10:30:00
If Billionaire Bill Ackman Could Buy and Hold Only 1 Investment Over the Next Decade, Here's What He'd Buy
Bill Ackman's portfolio consists of just a handful of stocks across both his Pershing Square (NYSE: PS) funds. The hedge fund manager prefers to operate a concentrated portfolio of investments, focusing on his best ideas for long-term capital appreciation. For the most part, he's happy to hold a stock as long as necessary for his investment thesis to play out or be proven wrong.One might expect Ackman to recommend one of his funds' top or longest-tenured holdings as the best investment to buy and hold for the next 10 years. Perhaps he'd recommend Howard Hughes Holdings, which Pershing Square acquired a controlling stake in with the intention of transforming it into an investment-led insurance business. But readers won't find Ackman's recent recommendation in any of Pershing Square's investment vehicles.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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