If Cash Is King, These Nasdaq Stocks Reign Supreme

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cash can be a company's most valuable asset during a financial crisis. It can provide a lifeline when all other funding sources evaporate.Because of that, companies that generate lots of free cash and have cash-rich balance sheets can weather almost any economic storm. It also allows them to go on the offensive when rivals must hunker down and play defense.Some companies seem to live by the mantra that cash is king since they generate copious amounts of it, which piles up on their balance sheets. Three kings of cash on the Nasdaq Composite Index are Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Because of that, they're in excellent positions to weather a potential economic storm.Continue reading