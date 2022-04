If Costco Is Such a Great Stock, Why Is Walmart Actually the Better Value?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq Composite bear market has compressed the valuations of large, established companies and newer players alike. But not all stocks have taken a beating. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) remain two resilient dividend stocks that have managed to outperform the broader market. Walmart stock hit an all-time high on April 21, and Costco hit its all-time high on April 7 and almost broke past it on April 21.Both stocks are holding up well, but there are indicators that one is the better value at the moment. Let's look at why Walmart may just be the better all-around dividend stock buy despite Costco having outperformed Walmart over the last decade.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading