Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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13.06.2026 09:25:00
If Gas Prices Stay High, Costco Stock Could Be a Better Buy Than Walmart
As of this writing on June 10, a new round of U.S. military strikes in the Iran conflict has driven up the price of oil. Higher oil prices mean higher prices at the gas pump. And in an economy where many Americans already feel pressured by high costs of living, that could lead to some changes in how people spend their discretionary income.Some retail stocks are more vulnerable than others to high gasoline prices. Retail sector stocks in general are struggling in 2026. So far this year, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) and Costco (NASDAQ: COST) are both strongly outperforming the S&P Retail Select Industry Index, but only Costco is outperforming the S&P 500 index:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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