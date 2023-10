If Google Were to Part Ways With Broadcom, Could Marvell Stock Benefit?

The rumor mill in the semiconductor world recently fired up, with suggestions that Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) big Google business might be looking to part ways with Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Google denied such claims, saying Broadcom was an excellent partner on a custom compute offload project: Google TPUs (tensor processing units) and related networking chips. Nevertheless, Broadcom 's chief competitor in the custom chip space, Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL), could have a lot to gain if it could pull off a coup. Here's what investors need to know.First, a little background on custom chip designs, also known as application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). Broadcom gets queried about its big compute offload ASIC customer (now all but confirmed to be Google), on which it declines to comment at length due to the sensitive nature of these projects.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel