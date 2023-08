If I Bought $1,000 Worth of SoFi Stock at the Start of the Year, Here's How Much I Would Have Today

Propelled by rapidly rising interest rates, 2022 was a dreadful year for the stock market. But 2023 has so far been a positive environment for investors, with the Nasdaq Composite index up 31% (as of Aug. 14). Some stocks, like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), have performed substantially better than the index. The fintech company's shares are up a whopping 88% this year, even though they have dropped 16% since the start of August. This means a $1,000 investment made on Jan. 1 would be worth nearly $1,900 today. That's a fantastic return in such a short amount of time. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel