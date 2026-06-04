IMAX Aktie

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WKN: 896801 / ISIN: CA45245E1097

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04.06.2026 17:53:00

If I Can't Talk You Into Buying AMC This Summer, How About Cinemark, IMAX, or EPR?

You might not realize it, but your local multiplex is having its best year since 2019. Domestic movie theaters have collected $3.7 billion in ticket sales so far this year, 10% ahead of where box office receipts were a year ago at this time, and 40% ahead of where things stood two years ago. This is the strongest five-month start for the industry in any year since the COVID-19 crisis. Is it time to buy AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)? Despite stateside admissions at a seven-year high, AMC stock has been cut nearly in half over the past year. Over the past five years, AMC shares have plummeted -- brace for this -- more than 99% on a split-adjusted basis.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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