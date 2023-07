If I Could Buy 1 Auto Stock, This Would Be It

When discussing auto stocks to put money into, investors probably immediately think about the incumbents in the industry, like Ford or General Motors. There are also electric vehicle makers like Tesla and luxury car stocks like Ferrari. These companies might have their own investment merits worth considering. But if I could buy only one auto stock, it wouldn't be an original equipment manufacturer (OEM). It would be after-parts retailer O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY), without question. Here's why. The most obvious reason to like this business is its outstanding financial performance. Between 2017 and 2022, O'Reilly's annual revenue increased at a compound annual rate of 10%. Same-store sales growth has also been superb, averaging close to 8% in those five years. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel