22.09.2022 13:21:00
If I Could Buy Just 1 Stock Right Now, Apple Would Be It. Here's Why.
One of the key strategies for successful investing is building a well-diversified, balanced portfolio of 25 to 30 stocks and holding them for the long term. Yet every investor has to start somewhere, and laying out the funds for that many stocks at once isn't necessarily practical.If I had to start over today, I'd look for a company with a strong track record of growth, the ability to ride out an economic storm, and a history of looking out for its shareholders. That's why I think Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a great pick.Apple is among the most successful consumer product companies in the world, as a result of a number of groundbreaking products that have become household names. Far from a one-trick pony, Apple continues to innovate with its existing products while also looking for the "next big thing." The company is arguably the most successful smartphone maker out there but augments that success with a vast array of consumer products and a growing battery of services.Continue reading
