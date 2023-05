If I Could Buy Just 1 Warren Buffett Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Those looking to forge a successful path in investing could do worse than mirroring the strategy of legendary Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett, arguably one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking charge of the company back in 1965, his stock picks have yielded compound annual gains of roughly 20% and have collectively soared a staggering 3,787,464%. The Oracle of Omaha has more than three dozen stocks in Berkshire's equity portfolio, giving investors plenty to choose from. There's arguably something for every investing taste among Berkshire's most prominent stock holdings.So, if I could only buy just one Warren Buffett stock right now , my pick would a company with a strong history of growth and a track record of returning capital to shareholders. That's why Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) would be my top pick.