:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
26.12.2025 19:37:00
If I Could Buy Only 1 "Magnificent Seven" Stock in 2026, This Would Be It
The premise of only picking a single stock from a small group of options obviously doesn't apply in the real world. You can buy any stock (or as many stocks as) you want to at any given time.Nevertheless, this sort of thought exercise has value. Not only does it require you to weigh a company's own pros against its own cons, but it also forces you to compare one potential investment to another. This can end up being surprisingly enlightening.With that as the backdrop, I recently made such a deep comparison of all the Magnificent Seven stocks to one another. One name emerged as the top prospect for 2026. That's Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
