If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

Having a diversified investment portfolio is key to minimizing risk; however, that doesn't mean you should compromise on quality.You want your collection of stocks to feature the most outstanding businesses you can find. A great test I like is asking yourself this hypothetical question: would you feel comfortable owning that stock and only that stock?The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is one of my examples. It's a Warren Buffett favorite and a stock that checks three crucial boxes. Here is why you can't go wrong holding it for the long haul.Continue reading