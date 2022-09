If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A healthy investment portfolio should hold many different stocks for a long time. Here at the Motley Fool, we recommend selecting 25-30 high-quality stocks and letting them grow for at least five years. Those are the most elementary principles of portfolio management, and I wholeheartedly believe in this philosophy.However, every great journey must start with a single step. What if I had to start from zero today, picking a single stock to start my long-term investment strategy?I think Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) would be a great place to start. Here's why.Continue reading