If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

Stock indexes have slipped into a bear market, and companies are suffering from higher inflation. But the good news is that this is a temporary situation. There are still amazing stocks out there that could boost your portfolio over the long term. In fact, considering recent declines in valuation, many stocks make great buys today.It's always best to invest in several stocks -- never bet on just one or two players. I've already done this and plan on hanging on to my investments for the long term, but today, if I could add only one stock to my existing portfolio, it would be a company that leads in not just one, but in two big businesses. I'm talking about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).I already own shares of Amazon but would be happy to buy more of this champion. Amazon is a global leader in both e-commerce and cloud computing. These markets are set to grow in the double digits in the coming years.