If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

Let me be clear: Owning more than just one stock is essential. Indeed, diversification alone can prevent some of the worst blunders for the average investor. However, just for a moment, let's contemplate a scenario where an investor must, for whatever reason, own no more than a single stock. What should they choose? In my opinion, there's one name that stands out: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Here's why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel