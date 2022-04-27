Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
27.04.2022 13:52:00
If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock in 2022, This Would Be It
This year has been volatile for the stock market so far. Many investors are pulling their money out of growth stocks and placing it in safe stocks and dividend stocks. That's a sensible strategy when there's confusion and prices of high-growth stocks are plummeting.At the same time, low prices create an opportunity that won't necessarily be repeated. Consider that even many of the growth stocks that are losing high percentages of their value are still way above where they started before the crash in March 2020. Take, for example, digital freelance platform Fiverr International. Its stock is down 75% over the past year, but up 75% from its pre-crash price. Fintech company Block is down nearly 60% over the past year, but up 23% from March 2020.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|5,00
|2,04%