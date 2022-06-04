|
04.06.2022 16:37:00
If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock This Month, It Would Be This
The stock market sell-off has created opportunities for long-term investors to scoop up shares of excellent businesses at relatively bargain prices. It's hard to pick just one, but if I could buy only one stock this month, it would be The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). The House of Mouse is emerging from the pandemic-caused shutdowns stronger than ever. The theme park segment is on pace to surpass levels before the pandemic, and the flagship streaming service Disney+ is on its way to over 200 million subscribers by 2024. The stock is down 45% off its high, to make the case more compelling. Follow along to learn more about why Disney would be the one stock I would buy in June. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
