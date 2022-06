If I Could Buy Only 1 Warren Buffett Stock, This Would Be It

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Don't underestimate the power of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) 13F-HR filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC requires the company to disclose all of the stocks that it owns on a quarterly basis. In a real sense, Berkshire's 13F-HR provides a peek into what Warren Buffett is thinking. The filing shows which stocks the Oracle of Omaha especially likes. Considering that Buffett ranks as one of the greatest investors of all time, that could be really useful information for investors who aren't legends.Which stock in Berkshire's portfolio (excluding Berkshire Hathaway itself) is the best pick for ordinary investors right now? Different people will likely have different answers. However, if I could buy only one Buffett stock, though, this would be it.Continue reading