01.05.2023 11:54:00
If I Could Buy Only 1 Warren Buffett Stock in May, This Would Be It
It's a new month and a new opportunity to invest. When it comes to investing ideas, I can't think of a better fount of wisdom than Warren Buffett. His Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio features plenty of great stocks.But if I could buy only one Buffett stock in May, which one would it be? It's both a difficult and an easy decision.Buffett's biggest position in Berkshire's portfolio by far is also my personal biggest individual stock holding -- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Like Buffett, I think that Apple has great long-term prospects. Where I differ from the Oracle of Omaha, though, is in the importance of not having too many eggs in one basket. As much as I like Apple, I already own too big of a stake to feel comfortable buying even more shares right now.Continue reading
