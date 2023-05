If I Could Go Back in Time, Here's How I'd Invest My First $1,000

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ask investors across all experience levels, and I'm sure many of them will tell you they'd take a redo on their first investments if they had a chance. It happens to the best of us, myself included.Knowing what I know now, I'd use my first $1,000 to cover as much ground as possible, which is what the following four exchange-traded funds (ETFs) accomplish. These alone contain companies of all sizes, industries, and regions of the world. Investing in ETFs might not be the sexy choice, but it's effective.The S&P 500 tracks the 500 largest public U.S. companies and serves as the stock market's primary benchmark. In fact, the stock market's performance is often viewed as interchangeable with the S&P 500's performance.Continue reading