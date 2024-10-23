|
23.10.2024 15:00:00
If I Could Invest $1,000 In Any Nasdaq ETF, It Would Be This One
The Nasdaq Composite is one of the U.S. stock market's three main indexes, along with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones. It tracks the 3,000-plus companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange and has become a popular go-to for investors because of how tech-leaning it is.The Nasdaq-100 is a subset of the Nasdaq Composite, tracking the 100 largest non-financial stocks on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It's a far more concentrated index than the Nasdaq Composite, but this concentration is partly why it's many investors' favorite way to invest in the Nasdaq.The Nasdaq-100 has underperformed the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 this year, but it has noticeably outperformed them over the past decade. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
