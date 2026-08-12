12.08.2026 17:45:00

If I Could Invest $1,000 in Just 1 ETF in August, I'd Pick This Clear Standout Over the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Earlier this year, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF became the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) to surpass $1 trillion in assets. The ETF has grown in size thanks to its simplicity. It tracks the S&P 500 index and charges a mere 0.03% expense ratio, or $0.30 per $1,000 invested. Many brokerages allow users to invest in fractional shares of the ETF.With low fees and the ability to invest a customized dollar amount in the ETF rather than full-share increments, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has become a popular choice for getting diversified exposure to the U.S. stock market.However, if given $1,000 to invest in any ETF in August, I'd choose the Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEMKT: VOX) with its slightly higher 0.09% expense ratio, instead of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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