MercadoLibre Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023
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02.07.2026 20:22:00
If I Could Invest $1,000 Into Just 1 Stock in July, It Would Be MercadoLibre By a Mile
Growth-focused investors may struggle to find buys in today's market. The Shiller P/E ratio of 41 indicates the overall market is near record highs. Also, even if investors want to buy, they may gravitate to more popular technology stocks or give up on growth and turn to beaten-down dividend payers in the consumer space.Fortunately, the market offers a choice for rapid growth without paying an outrageous valuation. If you are willing to take on risk, you have $1,000 that isn't needed for monthly bills or to pay down short-term debt, you could find an opportunity in July to invest it in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and here's why.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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