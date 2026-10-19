The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
19.10.2026 10:00:00
If I Could Only Buy 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Before the Market Crashes, It Would Be This One
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the biggest drivers of the stock market's rally over the last few years. While this enthusiasm has propelled the S&P 500 to record highs, there's a growing concern that investors may be getting ahead of themselves.
The S&P 500 Shiller CAPE ratio, which measures stock valuations against 10 years of inflation-adjusted earnings, is hovering above 41. Readings this elevated are extremely rare, raising questions about whether the market is due for a correction. After several years of exceptional returns, investors should think about what stocks they want to own if sentiment suddenly changes.
During downturns, I prefer companies with established competitive advantages, diversified revenue streams, and enough financial flexibility to keep investing while weaker competitors fall behind. This is why Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is near the top of my shopping list.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shs
Analysen zu The Market Limited Registered Shs
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX rutscht zum Wochenstart ab -- DAX beendet Handel ebenfalls schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Verlusten. Schwach präsentierte sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt. An der Wall Street ging es uneinheitlich zu. Unterschiedlich zeigten sich die größten Märkte in Fernost zum Wochenstart.