If I Could Only Buy 1 Dividend Stock in September, This Would Be My Top Choice

I buy a lot of dividend stocks. I focus on dividends because they have proven to be powerful wealth creators. Over the past 50 years, dividend payers have outperformed the average stock in the S&P 500 -- their 9.2% average annual total return beats the 7.7% produced by an equal-weighted S&P 500 index. Dividend growers and initiators have done most of the heavy lifting, posting a 10.2% annual return compared to 6.7% for companies with no change in their dividend policy. Given the power of dividends, I tend to invest in several dividend stocks each month. However, if I had to choose just one to buy this September, it would be Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP). Here's why.Brookfield Infrastructure formed about 15 years ago as a spinoff from the company now known as Brookfield. It has been a phenomenal wealth creator over that period. The global infrastructure giant has increased its dividend every single year, growing its payout at a 9% compound annual rate. Not only has the stock outperformed the S&P 500 over that period, with a 14.9% average annual total return compared to the index's average return of 10.8%, but its dividend yields roughly three times as much today, coming in just short of 4% at Friday's closing price.