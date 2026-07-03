Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
03.07.2026 11:45:00
If I Could Only Buy 1 Growth Stock in July, It Would Be Amazon By a Mile
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock has bounced off its 52-week low but remains a ways off from its all-time high of $278 a share. The company has had quite a turbulent past couple of years. The e-commerce giant has navigated tariff drama and fluctuating consumer sentiment. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence (AI) is boosting Amazon's cloud business, but those tailwinds have come with soaring capital expenditures.Despite these bumps in the road, e-commerce and AI remain central growth engines for Amazon. Here's why Amazon is probably the best growth stock you can buy in July.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazon
|
02.07.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones am Mittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
30.06.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Amazon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Amazon von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
29.06.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
29.06.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
29.06.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
29.06.26