If I Could Only Buy 1 Real Estate Stock, This Would Be It

With the stock market reentering bear market territory, many investors are concerned about making new investments. Sitting on the sidelines waiting for things to recover may seem like a smart play, but in reality you are missing the chance to diversify your portfolio and invest in high quality companies at a discount.Real estate is particularly attractive right now because it offers a hedge against today's high inflationary environment and some reprieve from market turbulence. While there are several great real estate stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs) to choose from, if I could only buy one real estate stock right, it would be Public Storage (NYSE: PSA). Here's why.The self-storage business model is centered around turbulence and transition. Things like death, divorce, downsizing, and relocation are what drive customers to want or need storage space, meaning the public storage industry is well positioned to withstand an economic downturn -- something many feel is coming.Continue reading