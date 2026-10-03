Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.10.2026 08:05:00

If I Could Only Buy 1 Space Stock for the Next Decade, It Wouldn't Be SpaceX or Rocket Lab

Investors in space stocks are all over Space Exploration Technologies and Rocket Lab. The problem is, these two space giants look wildly overvalued today, with price-to-sales (P/S) ratios in the stratosphere. If an investor is looking to buy these stocks for the next decade, the valuation math says they are likely to be disappointed.

But what if you want exposure to the space economy? Before taking a bet on the high-flying yet free-cash-flow-negative SpaceX and Rocket Lab, I would buy this smaller space stock instead: Planet Labs (NYSE: PL). It doesn't come without risks, but it could make a winning long-term bet for investors looking to buy the dip today. Here's why.

Planet Labs was born out of the idea of monitoring the Earth from space to help improve life on Earth. It has a constellation of satellites that constantly take photos from orbit to support environmental monitoring, military and defense operations, or any use case you can imagine.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs 64,50 -1,68% Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs
Tesla 339,45 3,21% Tesla

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX beenden volatilen Handel etwas fester -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenbeginn wechselhaft. Auch der DAX konnte sich am Montag für keine Richtung entscheiden. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich stärker. An den Börsen in Asien ging es nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen