If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock, This Would Be It

It's not fashionable to like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as an investment right now. The company posted mildly disappointing subscriber numbers in the fourth quarter of 2021, paired with historically low guidance for the next quarter's subscriber growth. Netflix shares have fallen 20% since that displeasing earnings report, and scores of critics are coming out of the woodwork.And I'm just torn between buying more Netflix stock while it's on fire sale, or writing about it for your benefit, dear reader. Our ironclad disclosure policies won't let me do both at the same time.Well, you win again. If I could only own a single stock, Netflix would be it. I'm simply holding on to my existing Netflix investment for now so I can tell you why I'm so excited about this company and its stock. One of these days, I'll put the pen down long enough to buy some more shares.Continue reading