If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock, This Would Be It

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While I don't suggest holding only one stock since this presents risks, it is a useful exercise to help you decide which stock you would own above others. After all, if you could only pick one company to invest in, you should make it an extraordinary one. That way, you can make an informed decision when building a diversified portfolio.Walmart (NYSE: WMT), although a venerable company, hasn't become stodgy and indeed continues to shine. It's time to uncover how it still remains special after all of these years -- and why it's the one I would choose.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading