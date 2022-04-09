|
09.04.2022 17:23:00
If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock, This Would Be It
While I don't suggest holding only one stock since this presents risks, it is a useful exercise to help you decide which stock you would own above others. After all, if you could only pick one company to invest in, you should make it an extraordinary one. That way, you can make an informed decision when building a diversified portfolio.Walmart (NYSE: WMT), although a venerable company, hasn't become stodgy and indeed continues to shine. It's time to uncover how it still remains special after all of these years -- and why it's the one I would choose.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!