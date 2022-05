If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock, This Would Be It

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Generally, it's a bad idea for an investor to buy only one stock. The Motley Fool suggests you should aim for a portfolio of at least 25 stocks to protect yourself against extreme volatility in any particular stock. With that said, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B), the nearly $700 billion holding company, could be considered the exception to the rule. Here are three reasons why Berkshire Hathaway would be my choice if I could only buy one stock. As a holding company, Berkshire owns a majority stake in over 60 subsidiaries ranging from insurance companies like Geico to consumer favorites like Dairy Queen and See's Candies. Berkshire currently holds stock in over 40 publicly traded companies across the energy, consumer goods, and fintech sectors. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading