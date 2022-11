If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock, This Would Be It

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Technology stocks have suffered steep declines in 2022, as rising inflation has slowed consumer spending. However, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has staved off the worst market declines, with its shares down 18% since January compared to the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index's plunge of 40% in the same period. Apple's innovative business of top-rated products and services has made it a haven for investors this year. The company's unique ability to reinvent existing technology and boost it into mainstream use has had an undeniable effect on consumer technology, and will likely continue doing so for years to come. Here's why Apple would be my first choice if I could only buy one stock. Continue reading